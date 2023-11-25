Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

Real Madrid 13 10 2 1 28 9 32

Barcelona 13 9 3 1 26 13 30

Atletico Madrid 12 9 1 2 29 12 28

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 22

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 13 5 6 2 17 16 21

Las Palmas 13 5 3 5 11 12 18

Valencia 13 5 3 5 16 18 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 6 3 15 17 18

Getafe 13 3 7 3 15 17 16

Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

Osasuna 13 4 2 7 15 21 14

Sevilla 12 2 6 4 18 17 12

Villarreal 13 3 3 7 18 24 12

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 12 1 6 5 12 18 9

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 13 1 4 8 14 24 7

Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7

Almeria 13 0 3 10 15 35 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated