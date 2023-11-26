Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 13 11 1 1 31 16 34

Real Madrid 13 10 2 1 28 9 32

Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31

Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 13 7 3 3 25 17 24

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 13 6 4 3 23 16 22

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 13 5 6 2 17 16 21

Getafe 14 4 7 3 17 18 19

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 19

Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 19

Las Palmas 13 5 3 5 11 12 18

Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

Osasuna 13 4 2 7 15 21 14

Sevilla 12 2 6 4 18 17 12

Villarreal 13 3 3 7 18 24 12

Cadiz 12 2 4 6 10 17 10

Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8

Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7

Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated