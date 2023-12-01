Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 31 9 35

Girona 14 11 2 1 32 17 35

Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31

Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 14 7 4 3 26 18 25

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 14 7 4 3 25 17 25

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24

Getafe 14 4 7 3 17 18 19

Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 19

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 19

Las Palmas 14 5 3 6 11 13 18

Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15

Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

Osasuna 14 4 2 8 16 24 14

Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12

Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10

Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8

Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7

Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated