Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 31 9 35
Girona 14 11 2 1 32 17 35
Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31
Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31
Athletic Bilbao 14 7 4 3 26 18 25
Real Sociedad 14 7 4 3 25 17 25
Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24
Getafe 14 4 7 3 17 18 19
Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 19
Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 19
Las Palmas 14 5 3 6 11 13 18
Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15
Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15
Osasuna 14 4 2 8 16 24 14
Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12
Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10
Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9
Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8
Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7
Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated