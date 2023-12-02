Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 14 11 2 1 31 9 35

Girona 14 11 2 1 32 17 35

Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31

Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 14 7 4 3 26 18 25

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 14 7 4 3 25 17 25

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24

Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 21

Valencia 14 5 4 5 16 18 19

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 7 3 16 18 19

Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 19

Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15

Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

Osasuna 14 4 2 8 16 24 14

Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12

Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10

Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8

Granada 14 1 4 9 19 33 7

Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated.

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

13 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

13 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

13 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

13 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

13 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

13 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

13 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

13 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

13 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World