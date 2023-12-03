Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 10:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 33 9 38
Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38
Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31
Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31
-----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28
-----------------------------------
Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 26 18 26
-----------------------------------
Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24
Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 21
Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 19
Valencia 15 5 4 6 17 20 19
Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19
Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15
Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15
Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15
Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12
Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10
Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9
-----------------------------------
Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8
Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7
Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated