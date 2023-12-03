Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 33 9 38

Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38

Atletico Madrid 13 10 1 2 30 12 31

Barcelona 14 9 4 1 27 14 31

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 26 18 26

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 14 6 6 2 18 16 24

Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 21

Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 19

Valencia 15 5 4 6 17 20 19

Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19

Villarreal 14 4 3 7 21 25 15

Alaves 14 4 3 7 14 19 15

Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15

Sevilla 13 2 6 5 19 19 12

Cadiz 13 2 4 7 10 20 10

Mallorca 13 1 6 6 12 19 9

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 14 1 5 8 14 24 8

Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7

Almeria 14 0 3 11 16 37 3

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated