Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 33 9 38

Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38

Barcelona 15 10 4 1 28 14 34

Atletico Madrid 14 10 1 3 30 13 31

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 26 18 26

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 15 6 7 2 18 16 25

Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 21

Valencia 15 5 4 6 17 20 19

Getafe 15 4 7 4 17 20 19

Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19

Villarreal 15 4 4 7 22 26 16

Alaves 15 4 4 7 14 19 16

Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15

Sevilla 14 2 7 5 20 20 13

Cadiz 15 2 6 7 12 22 12

Mallorca 15 1 8 6 13 20 11

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 15 1 6 8 15 25 9

Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7

Almeria 15 0 4 11 16 37 4

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

