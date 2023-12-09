Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 15 12 2 1 33 9 38
Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38
Barcelona 15 10 4 1 28 14 34
Atletico Madrid 14 10 1 3 30 13 31
-----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28
-----------------------------------
Real Sociedad 15 7 5 3 26 18 26
-----------------------------------
Real Betis 15 6 7 2 18 16 25
Getafe 16 5 7 4 18 20 22
Las Palmas 15 6 3 6 13 13 21
Valencia 16 5 4 7 17 21 19
Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19
Villarreal 15 4 4 7 22 26 16
Alaves 15 4 4 7 14 19 16
Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15
Sevilla 14 2 7 5 20 20 13
Cadiz 15 2 6 7 12 22 12
Mallorca 15 1 8 6 13 20 11
-----------------------------------
Celta Vigo 15 1 6 8 15 25 9
Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7
Almeria 15 0 4 11 16 37 4
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated