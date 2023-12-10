Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

December 10, 2023

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table before Saturday's late games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 34 10 39

Girona 15 12 2 1 34 18 38

Barcelona 15 10 4 1 28 14 34

Atletico Madrid 14 10 1 3 30 13 31

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 16 8 5 3 29 18 29

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 15 8 4 3 30 18 28

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 16 6 8 2 19 17 26

Las Palmas 16 7 3 6 14 13 24

Getafe 16 5 7 4 18 20 22

Valencia 16 5 4 7 17 21 19

Rayo Vallecano 15 4 7 4 16 22 19

Villarreal 16 4 4 8 22 29 16

Alaves 16 4 4 8 14 20 16

Osasuna 15 4 3 8 17 25 15

Sevilla 14 2 7 5 20 20 13

Cadiz 15 2 6 7 12 22 12

Mallorca 15 1 8 6 13 20 11

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 15 1 6 8 15 25 9

Granada 15 1 4 10 19 35 7

Almeria 15 0 4 11 16 37 4

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League. The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs.

