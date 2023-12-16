Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2023 | 11:10 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 16 13 2 1 38 20 41

Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 34 10 39

Atletico Madrid 15 11 1 3 32 14 34

Barcelona 16 10 4 2 30 18 34

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 16 8 5 3 31 19 29

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 16 8 5 3 29 18 29

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 16 6 8 2 19 17 26

Las Palmas 16 7 3 6 14 13 24

Getafe 16 5 7 4 18 20 22

Rayo Vallecano 17 4 8 5 16 23 20

Valencia 16 5 4 7 17 21 19

Osasuna 17 5 4 8 19 26 19

Alaves 16 4 4 8 14 20 16

Villarreal 16 4 4 8 22 29 16

Mallorca 16 2 8 6 14 20 14

Sevilla 15 2 7 6 20 21 13

Cadiz 16 2 7 7 13 23 13

-----------------------------------

Celta Vigo 16 1 7 8 15 25 10

Granada 16 1 5 10 20 36 8

Almeria 16 0 4 12 17 39 4

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

