Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 16 13 2 1 38 20 41

Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 34 10 39

Barcelona 17 10 5 2 31 19 35

Atletico Madrid 16 11 1 4 32 16 34

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 17 9 5 3 33 19 32

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 16 8 5 3 29 18 29

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 16 6 8 2 19 17 26

Getafe 17 6 7 4 21 20 25

Las Palmas 16 7 3 6 14 13 24

Valencia 17 5 5 7 18 22 20

Rayo Vallecano 17 4 8 5 16 23 20

Osasuna 17 5 4 8 19 26 19

Alaves 16 4 4 8 14 20 16

Villarreal 16 4 4 8 22 29 16

Mallorca 16 2 8 6 14 20 14

Sevilla 16 2 7 7 20 24 13

Celta Vigo 17 2 7 8 16 25 13

-----------------------------------

Cadiz 16 2 7 7 13 23 13

Granada 17 1 5 11 20 37 8

Almeria 16 0 4 12 17 39 4

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

11 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

11 hours ago
 Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday an ..

Homage paid to Dr. N.A Baloch on 106th birthday anniversary

11 hours ago
Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her ..

Flury gets first World Cup downhill victory of her career

11 hours ago
 Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold ..

Olise's late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

11 hours ago
 Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsbur ..

Dortmund's poor run continues with draw at Augsburg

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned af ..

Man City squander lead as Luton match abandoned after player collapse

11 hours ago
 Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

Paris claims home downhill triumph at Val Gardena

11 hours ago

More Stories From World