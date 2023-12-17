Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 16 13 2 1 38 20 41

Real Madrid 16 12 3 1 34 10 39

Barcelona 17 10 5 2 31 19 35

Atletico Madrid 16 11 1 4 32 16 34

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 17 9 5 3 33 19 32

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 17 8 6 3 29 18 30

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 17 6 9 2 19 17 27

Getafe 17 6 7 4 21 20 25

Las Palmas 16 7 3 6 14 13 24

Valencia 17 5 5 7 18 22 20

Rayo Vallecano 17 4 8 5 16 23 20

Osasuna 17 5 4 8 19 26 19

Alaves 16 4 4 8 14 20 16

Villarreal 16 4 4 8 22 29 16

Mallorca 17 2 9 6 14 20 15

Sevilla 16 2 7 7 20 24 13

Celta Vigo 17 2 7 8 16 25 13

-----------------------------------

Cadiz 16 2 7 7 13 23 13

Granada 17 1 5 11 20 37 8

Almeria 17 0 5 12 17 39 5

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated