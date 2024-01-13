Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 48

Girona 19 15 3 1 46 24 48

Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41

Athletic Bilbao 19 11 5 3 36 19 38

-------------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 19 8 8 3 30 19 32

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 19 6 10 3 21 20 28

Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 26

Valencia 19 7 5 7 22 23 26

Las Palmas 19 7 4 8 16 17 25

Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 23

Osasuna 19 6 4 9 22 29 22

Alaves 20 5 5 10 18 27 20

Villarreal 19 5 4 10 27 38 19

Mallorca 19 3 9 7 17 23 18

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

Celta Vigo 19 3 7 9 20 29 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 19 2 9 8 14 26 15

Granada 19 2 5 12 22 40 11

Almeria 19 0 5 14 19 43 5

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated