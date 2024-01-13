Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 48
Girona 19 15 3 1 46 24 48
Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41
Athletic Bilbao 19 11 5 3 36 19 38
-------------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 19 8 8 3 30 19 32
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 19 6 10 3 21 20 28
Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 26
Valencia 19 7 5 7 22 23 26
Las Palmas 19 7 4 8 16 17 25
Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 23
Osasuna 19 6 4 9 22 29 22
Alaves 20 5 5 10 18 27 20
Villarreal 19 5 4 10 27 38 19
Mallorca 19 3 9 7 17 23 18
Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16
Celta Vigo 19 3 7 9 20 29 16
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 19 2 9 8 14 26 15
Granada 19 2 5 12 22 40 11
Almeria 19 0 5 14 19 43 5
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table1 hour ago
-
Cycling: Australia's women's Tour Down Under results1 hour ago
-
'Intense' US blizzard blows Iowa caucus campaigning off course2 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup result2 hours ago
-
Rugby Union: Champions Cup tables2 hours ago
-
Osimhen carries weight of injury-hit Nigeria on his shoulders at AFCON2 hours ago