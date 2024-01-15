Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 20 15 4 1 46 24 49

Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 48

Athletic Bilbao 20 12 5 3 38 20 41

Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41

-------------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 20 8 8 4 31 21 32

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 20 7 10 3 22 20 31

Valencia 20 8 5 7 26 24 29

Las Palmas 20 8 4 8 19 17 28

Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 26

Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 23

Osasuna 19 6 4 9 22 29 22

Alaves 20 5 5 10 18 27 20

Mallorca 20 3 10 7 18 24 19

Villarreal 20 5 4 11 27 41 19

Celta Vigo 20 3 8 9 21 30 17

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 20 2 9 9 15 30 15

Granada 20 2 5 13 22 41 11

Almeria 20 0 6 14 19 43 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

