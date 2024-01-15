Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Published January 15, 2024
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Girona 20 15 4 1 46 24 49
Real Madrid 19 15 3 1 40 11 48
Athletic Bilbao 20 12 5 3 38 20 41
Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41
-------------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 20 8 8 4 31 21 32
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 20 7 10 3 22 20 31
Valencia 20 8 5 7 26 24 29
Las Palmas 20 8 4 8 19 17 28
Getafe 19 6 8 5 24 25 26
Rayo Vallecano 19 5 8 6 18 24 23
Osasuna 19 6 4 9 22 29 22
Alaves 20 5 5 10 18 27 20
Mallorca 20 3 10 7 18 24 19
Villarreal 20 5 4 11 27 41 19
Celta Vigo 20 3 8 9 21 30 17
Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 20 2 9 9 15 30 15
Granada 20 2 5 13 22 41 11
Almeria 20 0 6 14 19 43 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
