Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 20 16 3 1 43 13 51

Girona 20 15 4 1 46 24 49

Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41

Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41

-------------------------------------

Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 21 9 8 4 32 21 35

-------------------------------------

Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32

Las Palmas 21 9 4 8 21 17 31

Real Betis 20 7 10 3 22 20 31

Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26

Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25

Alaves 21 6 5 10 19 27 23

Rayo Vallecano 20 5 8 7 18 26 23

Villarreal 21 5 5 11 28 42 20

Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 20

Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15

Granada 20 2 5 13 22 41 11

Almeria 21 0 6 15 21 46 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated