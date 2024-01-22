Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Published January 22, 2024
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 20 16 3 1 43 13 51
Girona 20 15 4 1 46 24 49
Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41
Barcelona 19 12 5 2 36 22 41
-------------------------------------
Atletico Madrid 19 12 2 5 39 23 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 21 9 8 4 32 21 35
-------------------------------------
Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32
Las Palmas 21 9 4 8 21 17 31
Real Betis 20 7 10 3 22 20 31
Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26
Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25
Alaves 21 6 5 10 19 27 23
Rayo Vallecano 20 5 8 7 18 26 23
Villarreal 21 5 5 11 28 42 20
Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 20
Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17
Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15
Granada 20 2 5 13 22 41 11
Almeria 21 0 6 15 21 46 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
