Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 52

Real Madrid 20 16 3 1 43 13 51

Barcelona 20 13 5 2 40 24 44

Atletico Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 41

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 21 9 8 4 32 21 35

-------------------------------------

Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32

Las Palmas 21 9 4 8 21 17 31

Real Betis 21 7 10 4 24 24 31

Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26

Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26

Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25

Rayo Vallecano 20 5 8 7 18 26 23

Villarreal 21 5 5 11 28 42 20

Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 20

Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15

Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 11

Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated