Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 52
Real Madrid 20 16 3 1 43 13 51
Barcelona 20 13 5 2 40 24 44
Atletico Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 41
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 21 9 8 4 32 21 35
-------------------------------------
Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32
Las Palmas 21 9 4 8 21 17 31
Real Betis 21 7 10 4 24 24 31
Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26
Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26
Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25
Rayo Vallecano 20 5 8 7 18 26 23
Villarreal 21 5 5 11 28 42 20
Mallorca 21 3 11 7 19 25 20
Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17
Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15
Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 11
Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
