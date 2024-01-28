Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 21 17 3 1 45 14 54

Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 52

Barcelona 21 13 5 3 43 29 44

Atletico Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 41

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 36

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34

Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32

Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 31

Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26

Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26

Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25

Rayo Vallecano 21 5 9 7 18 26 24

Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23

Mallorca 22 3 11 8 19 26 20

Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15

Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 11

Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated