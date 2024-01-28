Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 21 17 3 1 45 14 54

Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 52

Barcelona 21 13 5 3 43 29 44

Atletico Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 41

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 36

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34

Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32

Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 31

Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26

Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26

Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25

Rayo Vallecano 21 5 9 7 18 26 24

Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23

Mallorca 22 3 11 8 19 26 20

Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17

Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15

Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 11

Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

Related Topics

Granada Cadiz Almeria Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

13 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

13 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

13 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

14 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

15 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

15 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

15 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

15 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

15 hours ago

More Stories From World