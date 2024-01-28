Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 21 17 3 1 45 14 54
Girona 21 16 4 1 51 25 52
Barcelona 21 13 5 3 43 29 44
Atletico Madrid 20 13 2 5 40 23 41
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 21 12 5 4 38 21 41
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 36
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34
Valencia 21 9 5 7 27 24 32
Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 31
Getafe 20 6 8 6 26 28 26
Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26
Osasuna 20 7 4 9 25 31 25
Rayo Vallecano 21 5 9 7 18 26 24
Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23
Mallorca 22 3 11 8 19 26 20
Celta Vigo 21 3 8 10 21 31 17
Sevilla 20 3 7 10 25 30 16
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 21 2 9 10 15 31 15
Granada 21 2 5 14 22 42 11
Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
