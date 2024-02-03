Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published February 03, 2024

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 22 18 3 1 47 14 57

Girona 22 17 4 1 52 25 55

Atletico Madrid 22 15 2 5 44 24 47

Barcelona 22 14 5 3 44 29 47

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 36

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34

Valencia 22 9 5 8 27 26 32

Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 31

Getafe 22 7 8 7 28 30 29

Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26

Osasuna 22 7 5 10 26 33 26

Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 24

Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23

Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20

Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 17

Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 21 32 17

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 22 2 10 10 15 31 16

Granada 22 2 5 15 22 44 11

Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

