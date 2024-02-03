Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 22 18 3 1 47 14 57
Girona 22 17 4 1 52 25 55
Atletico Madrid 22 15 2 5 44 24 47
Barcelona 22 14 5 3 44 29 47
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 22 9 9 4 32 21 36
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34
Valencia 22 9 5 8 27 26 32
Las Palmas 22 9 4 9 22 19 31
Getafe 22 7 8 7 28 30 29
Alaves 22 7 5 10 22 27 26
Osasuna 22 7 5 10 26 33 26
Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 24
Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23
Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20
Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 17
Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 21 32 17
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 22 2 10 10 15 31 16
Granada 22 2 5 15 22 44 11
Almeria 22 0 6 16 21 49 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results3 minutes ago
-
Krajicek and Ram seal USA berth in Davis Cup finals3 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table3 minutes ago
-
Ireland hammer France 38-17 in opening Six Nations match3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship result3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table3 minutes ago
-
North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree4 minutes ago
-
Mexican community revives customs with ancient fire ritual4 minutes ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations scorers13 minutes ago
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 7613 minutes ago
-
Georgia prosecutor in Trump case admits relationship with hired attorney14 minutes ago