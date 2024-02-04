Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 22 18 3 1 47 14 57

Girona 23 17 5 1 52 25 56

Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50

Atletico Madrid 22 15 2 5 44 24 47

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 23 9 10 4 32 21 37

-------------------------------------

Valencia 23 10 5 8 29 27 35

Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34

Las Palmas 23 9 5 9 23 20 32

Getafe 22 7 8 7 28 30 29

Osasuna 22 7 5 10 26 33 26

Alaves 23 7 5 11 23 30 26

Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 24

Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23

Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20

Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 17

Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 21 32 17

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 22 2 10 10 15 31 16

Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12

Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated