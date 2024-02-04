Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 22 18 3 1 47 14 57
Girona 23 17 5 1 52 25 56
Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50
Atletico Madrid 22 15 2 5 44 24 47
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 23 9 10 4 32 21 37
-------------------------------------
Valencia 23 10 5 8 29 27 35
Real Betis 22 8 10 4 25 24 34
Las Palmas 23 9 5 9 23 20 32
Getafe 22 7 8 7 28 30 29
Osasuna 22 7 5 10 26 33 26
Alaves 23 7 5 11 23 30 26
Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 24
Villarreal 22 6 5 11 32 45 23
Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20
Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 17
Celta Vigo 22 3 8 11 21 32 17
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 22 2 10 10 15 31 16
Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12
Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
