Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 23 18 4 1 48 15 58

Girona 23 17 5 1 52 25 56

Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50

Atletico Madrid 23 15 3 5 45 25 48

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 23 9 10 4 32 21 37

-------------------------------------

Valencia 23 10 5 8 29 27 35

Real Betis 23 8 11 4 26 25 35

Las Palmas 23 9 5 9 23 20 32

Getafe 23 7 9 7 29 31 30

Alaves 23 7 5 11 23 30 26

Osasuna 23 7 5 11 26 36 26

Rayo Vallecano 22 5 9 8 19 28 24

Villarreal 23 6 6 11 33 45 24

Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20

Celta Vigo 23 4 8 11 24 32 20

Sevilla 22 3 8 11 27 36 17

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 23 2 11 10 15 31 17

Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12

Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

