Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 23 18 4 1 48 15 58
Girona 23 17 5 1 52 25 56
Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50
Atletico Madrid 23 15 3 5 45 25 48
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 23 9 10 4 32 21 37
-------------------------------------
Valencia 23 10 5 8 29 27 35
Real Betis 23 8 11 4 26 25 35
Las Palmas 23 9 5 9 23 20 32
Getafe 23 7 9 7 29 31 30
Alaves 23 7 5 11 23 30 26
Osasuna 23 7 5 11 26 36 26
Rayo Vallecano 23 5 9 9 20 30 24
Villarreal 23 6 6 11 33 45 24
Sevilla 23 4 8 11 29 37 20
Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20
Celta Vigo 23 4 8 11 24 32 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 23 2 11 10 15 31 17
Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12
Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
