Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 23 18 4 1 48 15 58
Girona 23 17 5 1 52 25 56
Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50
Atletico Madrid 23 15 3 5 45 25 48
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 21 9 11 4 28 25 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37
Valencia 23 10 5 8 29 27 35
Las Palmas 23 9 5 9 23 20 32
Getafe 23 7 9 7 29 31 30
Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 29
Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Villarreal 24 6 7 11 34 46 25
Rayo Vallecano 23 5 9 9 20 30 24
Sevilla 23 4 8 11 29 37 20
Mallorca 23 3 11 9 19 30 20
Celta Vigo 23 4 8 11 24 32 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 17
Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12
Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
