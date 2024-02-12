Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 61
Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56
Barcelona 23 15 5 3 47 30 50
Atletico Madrid 24 15 3 6 45 26 48
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 23 13 6 4 42 21 45
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37
Las Palmas 24 10 5 9 25 20 35
Valencia 24 10 5 9 29 29 35
Getafe 24 8 9 7 32 33 33
Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 29
Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Villarreal 24 6 7 11 34 46 25
Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 24
Sevilla 24 5 8 11 30 37 23
Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 23
Celta Vigo 24 4 8 12 26 35 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 17
Granada 23 2 6 15 23 45 12
Almeria 23 0 6 17 22 51 6
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Chinese teen Pan smashes men's 100m freestyle world record6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update26 minutes ago
-
Atalanta strengthen top four bid with win at Genoa56 minutes ago
-
Former PM Stubb wins Finland presidential election56 minutes ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte56 minutes ago
-
Aurier back to captain Ivory Coast against Nigeria in AFCON final1 hour ago
-
Chinese teen Pan smashes men's 100m freestyle world record1 hour ago
-
McTominay strikes late as Man Utd sink Villa to boost top four bid1 hour ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated2 hours ago
-
Nigeria v Ivory Coast AFCON final starting line-ups2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 2nd update2 hours ago