Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 61

Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56

Barcelona 24 15 6 3 50 33 51

Atletico Madrid 24 15 3 6 45 26 48

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 46

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37

Las Palmas 24 10 5 9 25 20 35

Valencia 24 10 5 9 29 29 35

Getafe 24 8 9 7 32 33 33

Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 29

Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27

Villarreal 24 6 7 11 34 46 25

Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 24

Sevilla 24 5 8 11 30 37 23

Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 23

Celta Vigo 24 4 8 12 26 35 20

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 17

Granada 24 2 7 15 26 48 13

Almeria 24 0 7 17 22 51 7

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

