Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table ahead of weekend matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 61
Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56
Barcelona 24 15 6 3 50 33 51
Atletico Madrid 24 15 3 6 45 26 48
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 46
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37
Las Palmas 24 10 5 9 25 20 35
Valencia 24 10 5 9 29 29 35
Getafe 24 8 9 7 32 33 33
Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 29
Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Villarreal 24 6 7 11 34 46 25
Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 24
Sevilla 24 5 8 11 30 37 23
Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 23
Celta Vigo 24 4 8 12 26 35 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 17
Granada 24 2 7 15 26 48 13
Almeria 24 0 7 17 22 51 7
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
Recent Stories
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
Court dismisses bail petitions of two co-accused in Gujrat development projects ..
PBS to conduct 7th Agricultural Census this year
Accused sought by KP police nabbed by FIA at Karachi airport
Independent candidate from PP-89 joins PPP
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion
Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee
Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered
FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development
More Stories From World
-
Alcaraz downs former 'pirate' in Buenos Aires opener4 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks surge after US rallies4 minutes ago
-
Lukaku stays hot in Europa League to earn Roma a draw14 minutes ago
-
Golf: Genesis Invitational scores14 minutes ago
-
Global stocks rally even as Japan, Britain enter recession14 minutes ago
-
Palmer returns to Man City as Chelsea's star, Liverpool aim to tame Toney's Brentford14 minutes ago
-
Attacking abundance for Madrid at Rayo despite Bellingham blow14 minutes ago
-
Football: Europa Conference League results - collated24 minutes ago
-
Four Xbox exclusives heading to rivals in big shift24 minutes ago
-
Sinner battles through but seeds stumble in day of shocks in Rotterdam24 minutes ago
-
Osaka's Qatar title bid ended by Pliskova24 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results - collated34 minutes ago