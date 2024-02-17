Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 61
Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56
Barcelona 24 15 6 3 50 33 51
Atletico Madrid 24 15 3 6 45 26 48
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 46
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37
Las Palmas 24 10 5 9 25 20 35
Valencia 24 10 5 9 29 29 35
Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 34
Osasuna 24 8 5 11 27 36 29
Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Villarreal 25 6 8 11 35 47 26
Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 24
Sevilla 24 5 8 11 30 37 23
Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 23
Celta Vigo 24 4 8 12 26 35 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 24 2 11 11 15 33 17
Granada 24 2 7 15 26 48 13
Almeria 24 0 7 17 22 51 7
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
