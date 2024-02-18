Football: Spanish La Liga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 24 19 4 1 52 15 61

Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56

Barcelona 25 16 6 3 52 34 54

Atletico Madrid 25 16 3 6 50 26 51

-------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 46

-------------------------------------

Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38

-------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 24 9 10 5 32 22 37

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35

Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 34

Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32

Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27

Villarreal 25 6 8 11 35 47 26

Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24

Rayo Vallecano 24 5 9 10 21 32 24

Mallorca 24 4 11 9 21 31 23

Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20

-------------------------------------

Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17

Granada 24 2 7 15 26 48 13

Almeria 24 0 7 17 22 51 7

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated