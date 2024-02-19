Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 62
Girona 24 17 5 2 52 29 56
Barcelona 25 16 6 3 52 34 54
Atletico Madrid 25 16 3 6 50 26 51
-------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 24 13 7 4 42 21 46
-------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 25 10 10 5 34 23 40
-------------------------------------
Real Betis 24 9 11 4 28 25 38
Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36
Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35
Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 34
Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32
Alaves 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
Villarreal 25 6 8 11 35 47 26
Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 25
Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24
Mallorca 25 4 11 10 22 33 23
Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20
-------------------------------------
Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17
Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14
Almeria 25 0 8 17 23 52 8
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
