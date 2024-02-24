Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published February 24, 2024

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 62

Girona 25 17 5 3 54 32 56

Barcelona 25 16 6 3 52 34 54

Atletico Madrid 25 16 3 6 50 26 51

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 25 14 7 4 45 23 49

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 25 9 12 4 28 25 39

Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36

Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35

Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 34

Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32

Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29

Alaves 25 7 7 11 24 31 28

Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 25

Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24

Real Mallorca 25 4 11 10 22 33 23

Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17

Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14

Almeria 25 0 8 17 23 52 8

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

