Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 25 19 5 1 53 16 62
Girona 25 17 5 3 54 32 56
Barcelona 25 16 6 3 52 34 54
Atletico Madrid 25 16 3 6 50 26 51
--------------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 25 14 7 4 45 23 49
--------------------------------------
Real Sociedad 26 10 10 6 35 26 40
--------------------------------------
Real Betis 25 9 12 4 28 25 39
Valencia 25 10 6 9 29 29 36
Las Palmas 25 10 5 10 25 25 35
Getafe 25 8 10 7 33 34 34
Osasuna 25 9 5 11 29 36 32
Villarreal 26 7 8 11 38 48 29
Alaves 25 7 7 11 24 31 28
Rayo Vallecano 25 5 10 10 22 33 25
Sevilla 25 5 9 11 30 37 24
Real Mallorca 25 4 11 10 22 33 23
Celta Vigo 25 4 8 13 27 37 20
--------------------------------------
Cadiz 25 2 11 12 15 35 17
Granada 25 2 8 15 27 49 14
Almeria 25 0 8 17 23 52 8
Note:
-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.
The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs
-- Bottom three are relegated
