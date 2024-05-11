Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 34 27 6 1 74 22 87 -- champions

Girona 35 23 6 6 75 44 75

Barcelona 34 22 7 5 70 43 73

Atletico Madrid 34 21 4 9 63 39 67

--------------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 34 17 10 7 55 33 61

--------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 34 14 12 8 48 35 54

--------------------------------------

Real Betis 34 13 13 8 43 39 52

Valencia 34 13 8 13 37 39 47

Villarreal 34 12 9 13 56 58 45

Getafe 34 10 13 11 41 47 43

Alaves 35 11 9 15 34 40 42

Sevilla 34 10 11 13 45 46 41

Osasuna 34 11 6 17 37 51 39

Las Palmas 35 10 7 18 30 44 37

Real Mallorca 35 7 14 14 28 40 35

Celta Vigo 34 8 10 16 40 52 34

Rayo Vallecano 34 7 13 14 27 43 34

--------------------------------------

Cadiz 34 4 14 16 23 49 26

Granada 34 4 9 21 36 64 21 -- relegated

Almeria 34 2 11 21 33 67 17 -- relegated

Note:

-- Top four qualify for Champions League; team in fifth qualifies for the Europa League.

The sixth-place team goes into the Europa Conference League play-offs

-- Bottom three are relegated

