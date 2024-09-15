Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2024 | 02:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 4 4 0 0 13 3 12
Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 11
Real Madrid 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Girona 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
Osasuna 4 2 1 1 5 7 7
Celta Vigo 4 2 0 2 10 9 6
Real Betis 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Mallorca 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Valladolid 4 1 1 2 1 10 4
Getafe 3 0 3 0 1 1 3
Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
Sevilla 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
Valencia 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
