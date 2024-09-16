Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 15

Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11

Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 11

Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 9

Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 2 8

Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 7

Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

Osasuna 4 2 1 1 5 7 7

Real Betis 4 1 2 1 3 3 5

Mallorca 5 1 2 2 3 4 5

Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 5

Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 5

Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 4 5 4

Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 3 4 4

Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 3 6 4

Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 4

Getafe 4 0 3 1 1 2 3

Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 4 7 2

Valencia 4 0 1 3 3 7 1

afp

