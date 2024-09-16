Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 15
Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 11
Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 9
Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
Osasuna 4 2 1 1 5 7 7
Real Betis 4 1 2 1 3 3 5
Mallorca 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Rayo Vallecano 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Athletic Bilbao 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
Real Sociedad 5 1 1 3 3 6 4
Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 4
Getafe 4 0 3 1 1 2 3
Las Palmas 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
Valencia 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
afp
