Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 15
Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11
Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 11
Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 9
Real Betis 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 8
Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
Athletic Bilbao 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 7
Osasuna 5 2 1 2 6 10 7
Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 5
Real Sociedad 6 1 1 4 3 7 4
Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 4
Getafe 5 0 3 2 2 4 3
Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 6 10 2
Valencia 5 0 1 4 3 10 1
