Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 5 5 0 0 17 4 15

Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11

Real Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11

Villarreal 5 3 2 0 11 8 11

Celta Vigo 5 3 0 2 13 10 9

Real Betis 5 2 2 1 5 4 8

Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Alaves 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Girona 5 2 1 2 8 8 7

Athletic Bilbao 5 2 1 2 6 6 7

Espanyol 5 2 1 2 5 5 7

Osasuna 5 2 1 2 6 10 7

Sevilla 5 1 2 2 4 6 5

Leganes 5 1 2 2 3 5 5

Real Sociedad 6 1 1 4 3 7 4

Valladolid 5 1 1 3 2 13 4

Getafe 5 0 3 2 2 4 3

Las Palmas 5 0 2 3 6 10 2

Valencia 5 0 1 4 3 10 1

More Stories From World