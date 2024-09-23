Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2024 | 01:00 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first three matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 6 6 0 0 22 5 18

Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 13 3 14

Athletic Bilbao 7 4 1 2 11 7 13

Atletico Madrid 5 3 2 0 9 2 11

---------------------------------

Villarreal 6 3 2 1 12 13 11

---------------------------------

Alaves 6 3 1 2 9 7 10

---------------------------------

Osasuna 6 3 1 2 8 11 10

Celta Vigo 6 3 0 3 14 13 9

Real Betis 5 2 2 1 5 4 8

Mallorca 6 2 2 2 4 4 8

Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 7 6 7

Girona 6 2 1 3 8 10 7

Espanyol 6 2 1 3 6 9 7

Leganes 7 1 3 3 4 8 6

Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5 8 5

Real Sociedad 7 1 2 4 3 7 5

Valladolid 6 1 2 3 2 13 5

---------------------------------

Getafe 6 0 4 2 3 5 4

Valencia 6 1 1 4 5 10 4

Las Palmas 6 0 2 4 7 12 2

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

