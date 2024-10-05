Football: Spanish La Liga table

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 8 7 0 1 25 9 21

Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 17 6 18

Villarreal 8 5 2 1 17 15 17

Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 12 4 16

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 8 4 2 2 12 8 14

---------------------------------

Mallorca 8 4 2 2 8 6 14

---------------------------------

Osasuna 8 4 2 2 12 13 14

Real Betis 8 3 3 2 8 7 12

Rayo Vallecano 8 2 4 2 9 8 10

Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 15 15 10

Alaves 8 3 1 4 11 12 10

Girona 8 2 3 3 9 11 9

Sevilla 8 2 3 3 8 10 9

Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 6 7 8

Leganes 9 1 5 3 5 9 8

Getafe 8 1 4 3 5 6 7

Espanyol 8 2 1 5 7 12 7

---------------------------------

Valencia 9 1 3 5 5 13 6

Valladolid 8 1 2 5 4 17 5

Las Palmas 8 0 3 5 9 16 3

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.