Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 8 7 0 1 25 9 21
Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 17 6 18
Villarreal 8 5 2 1 17 15 17
Atletico Madrid 8 4 4 0 12 4 16
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 8 4 2 2 12 8 14
---------------------------------
Mallorca 8 4 2 2 8 6 14
---------------------------------
Osasuna 8 4 2 2 12 13 14
Real Betis 8 3 3 2 8 7 12
Rayo Vallecano 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 15 15 10
Alaves 8 3 1 4 11 12 10
Girona 8 2 3 3 9 11 9
Sevilla 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
Real Sociedad 8 2 2 4 6 7 8
Leganes 9 1 5 3 5 9 8
Getafe 8 1 4 3 5 6 7
Espanyol 8 2 1 5 7 12 7
---------------------------------
Valencia 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
Valladolid 8 1 2 5 4 17 5
Las Palmas 8 0 3 5 9 16 3
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 October 2024
DCM Natalie Baker explores ways to strengthen Pak-US ties
Pakistan Army to take control of Islamabad from Oct 5-17 for SCO Summit security
Mohsin Naqvi visits Ministry's Control Room
Death anniversary of singer Masood Rana observed
Musadiq asks PTI to avoid spreading chaos
UN condemns Israel's 'unlawful air strike' on West Bank camp which killed 18
India security forces kill 28 Maoist rebels in firefight
Huthi media says US-UK strikes hit 4 Yemen governorates
Three Lebanese hospitals suspend services amid Israeli bombing
Belarus orders jail terms against 12 for sabotaging Russian plane
More Stories From World
-
Gaza cultural heritage brought to light in Geneva5 minutes ago
-
Hamas says Israel Lebanon strike kills commander, family5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results6 minutes ago
-
'Bullet for democracy': Trump returns to site of rally shooting16 minutes ago
-
Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP sprint race16 minutes ago
-
Italy targets climate activists in 'anti-Gandhi' demo clampdown26 minutes ago
-
Van Gogh's 'Starry Night' inspires Bosnian park2 hours ago
-
Musk's X pays millions in Brazil fines... to wrong account2 hours ago
-
Pogba says 'nightmare is over' after drug ban cut to 18 months2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago