Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 9 8 0 1 28 9 24
Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21 7 24
Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20
Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17
---------------------------------
Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17
---------------------------------
Villarreal 9 5 2 2 17 17 17
---------------------------------
Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15
Rayo Vallecano 10 3 4 3 11 10 13
Celta Vigo 10 4 1 5 17 17 13
Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12
Sevilla 9 3 3 3 9 10 12
Girona 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Alaves 10 3 1 6 13 18 10
Espanyol 10 3 1 6 10 17 10
Getafe 9 1 5 3 6 7 8
Leganes 10 1 5 4 6 12 8
---------------------------------
Valladolid 10 2 2 6 8 20 8
Valencia 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
Las Palmas 9 0 3 6 9 17 3
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From World
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
Libyan held in Germany over suspected Israel embassy plot2 minutes ago
-
Thousands protest in Spain's Canary Islands against mass tourism3 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Antwerp ATP result22 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table22 minutes ago
-
Harris turns 60, but prefers to talk about Trump's age22 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table22 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen's Boniface 'slightly injured' in car accident22 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results23 minutes ago
-
Israel escalates Beirut bombing, accused of killing 73 in Gaza strike23 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results42 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table43 minutes ago