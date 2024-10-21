Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 10 9 0 1 33 10 27

Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21 7 24

Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20

Villarreal 10 5 3 2 18 18 18

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17

---------------------------------

Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17

---------------------------------

Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15

Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15

Rayo Vallecano 10 3 4 3 11 10 13

Celta Vigo 10 4 1 5 17 17 13

Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12

Girona 10 3 3 4 11 13 12

Sevilla 10 3 3 4 10 15 12

Alaves 10 3 1 6 13 18 10

Espanyol 10 3 1 6 10 17 10

Getafe 10 1 6 3 7 8 9

Leganes 10 1 5 4 6 12 8

---------------------------------

Valladolid 10 2 2 6 8 20 8

Valencia 9 1 3 5 5 13 6

Las Palmas 9 0 3 6 9 17 3

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

afp

