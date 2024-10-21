Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 10 9 0 1 33 10 27
Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21 7 24
Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20
Villarreal 10 5 3 2 18 18 18
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17
---------------------------------
Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17
---------------------------------
Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15
Rayo Vallecano 10 3 4 3 11 10 13
Celta Vigo 10 4 1 5 17 17 13
Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12
Girona 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Sevilla 10 3 3 4 10 15 12
Alaves 10 3 1 6 13 18 10
Espanyol 10 3 1 6 10 17 10
Getafe 10 1 6 3 7 8 9
Leganes 10 1 5 4 6 12 8
---------------------------------
Valladolid 10 2 2 6 8 20 8
Valencia 9 1 3 5 5 13 6
Las Palmas 9 0 3 6 9 17 3
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
