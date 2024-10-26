Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 10 9 0 1 33 10 27
Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21 7 24
Villarreal 11 6 3 2 20 19 21
Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20
---------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17
---------------------------------
Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17
---------------------------------
Rayo Vallecano 11 4 4 3 12 10 16
Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15
Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15
Sevilla 11 4 3 4 12 15 15
Celta Vigo 10 4 1 5 17 17 13
Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12
Girona 10 3 3 4 11 13 12
Alaves 11 3 1 7 13 19 10
Espanyol 11 3 1 7 10 19 10
Getafe 10 1 6 3 7 8 9
Leganes 10 1 5 4 6 12 8
---------------------------------
Valladolid 11 2 2 7 9 23 8
Las Palmas 10 1 3 6 12 19 6
Valencia 10 1 3 6 7 16 6
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli past Lecce and five points clear41 seconds ago
-
Pakistan opens pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo11 minutes ago
-
Haaland fires Man City to top of Premier League, Villa held20 minutes ago
-
Leipzig beat Freiburg to go top, Dortmund lose away again20 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table21 minutes ago
-
Opposition tipped to win narrow majority in Georgia election: exit poll21 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results41 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results41 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results41 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results41 minutes ago
-
Situation in northern Gaza 'catastrophic': WHO chief1 hour ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village1 hour ago