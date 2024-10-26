Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 10 9 0 1 33 10 27

Real Madrid 10 7 3 0 21 7 24

Villarreal 11 6 3 2 20 19 21

Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17

---------------------------------

Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 11 4 4 3 12 10 16

Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15

Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15

Sevilla 11 4 3 4 12 15 15

Celta Vigo 10 4 1 5 17 17 13

Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12

Girona 10 3 3 4 11 13 12

Alaves 11 3 1 7 13 19 10

Espanyol 11 3 1 7 10 19 10

Getafe 10 1 6 3 7 8 9

Leganes 10 1 5 4 6 12 8

---------------------------------

Valladolid 11 2 2 7 9 23 8

Las Palmas 10 1 3 6 12 19 6

Valencia 10 1 3 6 7 16 6

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

