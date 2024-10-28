Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 11 10 0 1 37 10 30

Real Madrid 11 7 3 1 21 11 24

Villarreal 11 6 3 2 20 19 21

Atletico Madrid 10 5 5 0 16 6 20

---------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 10 5 2 3 17 11 17

---------------------------------

Mallorca 10 5 2 3 10 8 17

---------------------------------

Rayo Vallecano 11 4 4 3 12 10 16

Real Betis 10 4 3 3 10 9 15

Osasuna 10 4 3 3 14 16 15

Sevilla 11 4 3 4 12 15 15

Celta Vigo 11 4 1 6 17 20 13

Real Sociedad 10 3 3 4 8 8 12

Girona 11 3 3 5 11 14 12

Leganes 11 2 5 4 9 12 11

Getafe 11 1 7 3 8 9 10

Alaves 11 3 1 7 13 19 10

Espanyol 11 3 1 7 10 19 10

---------------------------------

Las Palmas 11 2 3 6 13 19 9

Valladolid 11 2 2 7 9 23 8

Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 7

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

