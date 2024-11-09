Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 12 11 0 1 40 11 33
Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27
Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24
Atletico Madrid 12 6 5 1 18 7 23
----------------------------------
Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21
----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 12 5 4 3 18 12 19
----------------------------------
Real Betis 12 5 4 3 12 10 19
Mallorca 12 5 3 4 10 9 18
Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Celta Vigo 12 5 1 6 18 20 16
Real Sociedad 12 4 3 5 10 10 15
Girona 12 4 3 5 15 17 15
Sevilla 12 4 3 5 12 17 15
Alaves 13 4 1 8 14 22 13
Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12
Leganes 12 2 5 5 12 16 11
Getafe 12 1 7 4 8 10 10
---------------------------------
Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10
Valladolid 12 2 2 8 9 24 8
Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 7
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
