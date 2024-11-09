Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 12 11 0 1 40 11 33

Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27

Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24

Atletico Madrid 12 6 5 1 18 7 23

----------------------------------

Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21

----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 12 5 4 3 18 12 19

----------------------------------

Real Betis 12 5 4 3 12 10 19

Mallorca 12 5 3 4 10 9 18

Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16

Celta Vigo 12 5 1 6 18 20 16

Real Sociedad 12 4 3 5 10 10 15

Girona 12 4 3 5 15 17 15

Sevilla 12 4 3 5 12 17 15

Alaves 13 4 1 8 14 22 13

Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12

Leganes 12 2 5 5 12 16 11

Getafe 12 1 7 4 8 10 10

---------------------------------

Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10

Valladolid 12 2 2 8 9 24 8

Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 7

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

