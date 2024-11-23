Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 13 11 0 2 40 12 33

Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27

Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 19 7 26

Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24

Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21

Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20

Real Betis 13 5 5 3 14 12 20

Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18

Mallorca 13 5 3 5 10 10 18

Girona 13 5 3 5 16 17 18

Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 20 22 17

Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16

Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15

Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14

Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13

Alaves 13 4 1 8 14 22 13

Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12

Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10

Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9

Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 7

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.