Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Friday match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 13 11 0 2 40 12 33
Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27
Atletico Madrid 13 7 5 1 19 7 26
Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21
-----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20
-----------------------------------
Real Betis 13 5 5 3 14 12 20
Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18
Mallorca 13 5 3 5 10 10 18
Girona 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 20 22 17
Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15
Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14
Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13
Alaves 13 4 1 8 14 22 13
Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10
Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9
Valencia 11 1 4 6 8 17 7
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
