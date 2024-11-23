Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Published November 23, 2024

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 13 11 0 2 40 12 33

Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29

Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27

Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20

-----------------------------------

Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20

Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18

Mallorca 13 5 3 5 10 10 18

Girona 13 5 3 5 16 17 18

Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 20 22 17

Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16

Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15

Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14

Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13

Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13

Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12

-----------------------------------

Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10

Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10

Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

afp

