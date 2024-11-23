Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 10:40 PM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 13 11 0 2 40 12 33
Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29
Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27
Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21
-----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20
-----------------------------------
Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20
Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18
Mallorca 13 5 3 5 10 10 18
Girona 13 5 3 5 16 17 18
Celta Vigo 13 5 2 6 20 22 17
Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15
Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14
Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13
Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13
Las Palmas 13 3 3 7 16 22 12
-----------------------------------
Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10
Espanyol 12 3 1 8 11 22 10
Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Arsenal back to winning ways, Chelsea up to third in Premier League51 seconds ago
-
Sinner powers Davis Cup holders Italy past Australia to final57 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 minute ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 minute ago
-
Atletico make comeback to beat Alaves as Simeone hits milestone2 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update2 minutes ago
-
Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic32 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results41 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table42 minutes ago
-
Hamas armed wing says Israeli woman hostage killed in north Gaza42 minutes ago
-
Two late changes for Wales against South Africa52 minutes ago
-
Novak Djokovic announces to be coached by Andy Murray1 hour ago