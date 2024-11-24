Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 14 11 1 2 42 14 34

Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29

Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27

Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24

-----------------------------------

Girona 14 6 3 5 20 18 21

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 14 6 3 5 13 12 21

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21

Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20

Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20

Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18

Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 22 24 18

Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16

Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15

Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14

Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13

Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13

Las Palmas 14 3 3 8 18 25 12

-----------------------------------

Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10

Espanyol 13 3 1 9 12 26 10

Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.