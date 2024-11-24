Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 24, 2024 | 11:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 14 11 1 2 42 14 34
Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29
Real Madrid 12 8 3 1 25 11 27
Villarreal 12 7 3 2 23 19 24
-----------------------------------
Girona 14 6 3 5 20 18 21
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 14 6 3 5 13 12 21
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 13 6 3 4 17 20 21
Athletic Bilbao 13 5 5 3 19 13 20
Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20
Real Sociedad 13 5 3 5 11 10 18
Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 22 24 18
Rayo Vallecano 12 4 4 4 13 13 16
Sevilla 13 4 3 6 12 18 15
Leganes 13 3 5 5 13 16 14
Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13
Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13
Las Palmas 14 3 3 8 18 25 12
-----------------------------------
Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10
Espanyol 13 3 1 9 12 26 10
Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
