Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 14 11 1 2 42 14 34
Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 28 11 30
Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29
Villarreal 13 7 4 2 25 21 25
-----------------------------------
Athletic Bilbao 14 6 5 3 20 13 23
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 22
-----------------------------------
Girona 14 6 3 5 20 18 21
Mallorca 14 6 3 5 13 12 21
Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20
Real Sociedad 14 5 3 6 11 11 18
Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 22 24 18
Sevilla 14 5 3 6 13 18 18
Rayo Vallecano 13 4 4 5 13 14 16
Leganes 14 3 5 6 13 19 14
Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13
Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13
Las Palmas 14 3 3 8 18 25 12
-----------------------------------
Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10
Espanyol 13 3 1 9 12 26 10
Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
