Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 14 11 1 2 42 14 34

Real Madrid 13 9 3 1 28 11 30

Atletico Madrid 14 8 5 1 21 8 29

Villarreal 13 7 4 2 25 21 25

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 14 6 5 3 20 13 23

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 22

-----------------------------------

Girona 14 6 3 5 20 18 21

Mallorca 14 6 3 5 13 12 21

Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20

Real Sociedad 14 5 3 6 11 11 18

Celta Vigo 14 5 3 6 22 24 18

Sevilla 14 5 3 6 13 18 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 4 5 13 14 16

Leganes 14 3 5 6 13 19 14

Getafe 14 2 7 5 10 11 13

Alaves 14 4 1 9 15 24 13

Las Palmas 14 3 3 8 18 25 12

-----------------------------------

Valencia 12 2 4 6 12 19 10

Espanyol 13 3 1 9 12 26 10

Valladolid 14 2 3 9 10 27 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.