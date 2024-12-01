Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 15 11 1 3 43 16 34

Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 33

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 15 7 3 5 15 13 24

-----------------------------------

Athletic Bilbao 14 6 5 3 20 13 23

-----------------------------------

Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22

Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 22

Real Betis 14 5 5 4 16 16 20

Real Sociedad 14 5 3 6 11 11 18

Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18

Sevilla 14 5 3 6 13 18 18

Rayo Vallecano 13 4 4 5 13 14 16

Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15

Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10

Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

afp

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Sunday Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024

14 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

1 day ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

2 days ago
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

2 days ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

2 days ago
 Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

2 days ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

2 days ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

2 days ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

2 days ago

More Stories From World