Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2024 | 11:10 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's games (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 15 11 1 3 43 16 34
Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 33
Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32
Athletic Bilbao 15 7 5 3 22 14 26
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 15 7 3 5 15 13 24
-----------------------------------
Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22
Osasuna 14 6 4 4 19 22 22
Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21
Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 20
Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18
Sevilla 14 5 3 6 13 18 18
Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16
Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15
Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15
Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14
Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13
Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10
Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
