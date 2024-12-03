Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Monday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 15 11 1 3 43 16 34

Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 33

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Athletic Bilbao 15 7 5 3 22 14 26

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 15 7 3 5 15 13 24

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23

Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22

Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21

Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 20

Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16

Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15

Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10

Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

9 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

9 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

9 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

9 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

9 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

9 hours ago
PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for over ..

PBBF distances itself from illegal trials for overseas championship

9 hours ago
 Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other ..

Decision to transfer 39 commerce colleges to other general colleges withdrawn

9 hours ago
 Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

Biden's pardon for son angers rivals - and allies

9 hours ago
 OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

OPC VC visits PM’s Youth Program office

9 hours ago
 Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collap ..

Fiorentina's Bove 'alert' in hospital after collapse: club

9 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to addres ..

Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum to address political issues

9 hours ago

More Stories From World