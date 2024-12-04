Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Tuesday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 16 12 1 3 48 17 37

Real Madrid 14 10 3 1 30 11 33

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Athletic Bilbao 15 7 5 3 22 14 26

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 16 7 3 6 16 18 24

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23

Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22

Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21

Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 20

Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16

Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15

Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10

Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

