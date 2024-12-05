Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 16 12 1 3 48 17 37

Real Madrid 15 10 3 2 31 13 33

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Athletic Bilbao 16 8 5 3 24 15 29

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 16 7 3 6 16 18 24

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23

Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22

Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21

Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 20

Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16

Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15

Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10

Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

Related Topics

Valladolid Bilbao Las Palmas Valencia Barcelona Top Real Madrid Atletico Madrid Sevilla Espanyol Celta

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

10 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

10 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

10 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

10 hours ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

10 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

10 hours ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

10 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

10 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

10 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

10 hours ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

10 hours ago
 Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec ..

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

10 hours ago

More Stories From World