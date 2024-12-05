Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 05, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Wednesday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 16 12 1 3 48 17 37
Real Madrid 15 10 3 2 31 13 33
Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32
Athletic Bilbao 16 8 5 3 24 15 29
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 16 7 3 6 16 18 24
-----------------------------------
Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23
Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22
Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21
Real Betis 15 5 5 5 16 18 20
Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19
Celta Vigo 15 5 3 7 23 27 18
Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16
Las Palmas 15 4 3 8 20 26 15
Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15
Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14
Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13
Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10
Valladolid 15 2 3 10 10 32 9
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
Recent Stories
Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..
NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization
YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani
Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil
South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..
Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say
Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik
YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed
Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results54 seconds ago
-
French govt falls in historic no-confidence vote59 seconds ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table1 minute ago
-
North Korea, Russia defence treaty comes into force1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 minute ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results11 minutes ago
-
Trump names billionaire private astronaut as next NASA chief11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Cup results7 hours ago
-
Red Cross marks record numbers of humanitarians killed in 20247 hours ago
-
Six bodies pulled from illegal South African goldmine7 hours ago
-
US will 'speak out' to support South Korean democracy: W.House7 hours ago