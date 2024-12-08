Football: Spanish La Liga table

Open Menu

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Saturday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 17 12 2 3 50 19 38

Real Madrid 15 10 3 2 31 13 33

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Athletic Bilbao 16 8 5 3 24 15 29

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 14 7 5 2 27 23 26

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 17 7 3 7 16 20 24

-----------------------------------

Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23

Girona 15 6 4 5 22 20 22

Real Sociedad 15 6 3 6 13 11 21

Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 27 21

Real Betis 16 5 6 5 18 20 21

Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

Las Palmas 16 5 3 8 22 27 18

Rayo Vallecano 14 4 4 6 14 16 16

Leganes 15 3 6 6 14 20 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 13 2 4 7 13 21 10

Valladolid 16 2 3 11 11 34 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

More Stories From World