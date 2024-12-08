Football: Spanish La Liga table

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Spanish La Liga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 17 12 2 3 50 19 38

Real Madrid 16 11 3 2 34 13 36

Atletico Madrid 15 9 5 1 26 8 32

Athletic Bilbao 17 9 5 3 26 15 32

------------------------------------

Villarreal 15 7 5 3 27 25 26

------------------------------------

Real Sociedad 16 7 3 6 16 11 24

------------------------------------

Mallorca 17 7 3 7 16 20 24

Osasuna 15 6 5 4 20 23 23

Girona 16 6 4 6 22 23 22

Celta Vigo 16 6 3 7 25 27 21

Real Betis 16 5 6 5 18 20 21

Rayo Vallecano 15 5 4 6 15 16 19

Sevilla 15 5 4 6 14 19 19

Las Palmas 16 5 3 8 22 27 18

Leganes 16 3 6 7 14 23 15

Alaves 15 4 2 9 16 25 14

Getafe 15 2 7 6 10 13 13

------------------------------------

Espanyol 14 4 1 9 15 27 13

Valencia 14 2 4 8 13 22 10

Valladolid 16 2 3 11 11 34 9

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

