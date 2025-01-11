Open Menu

Football: Spanish La Liga Table

January 11, 2025

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Real Madrid 19 13 4 2 43 19 43

Atletico Madrid 18 12 5 1 33 12 41

Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 38

Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 36

-----------------------------------

Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 30

-----------------------------------

Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 30

-----------------------------------

Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 25

Girona 18 7 4 7 26 25 25

Rayo Vallecano 19 6 7 6 22 22 25

Real Betis 18 6 7 5 21 22 25

Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 25

Celta Vigo 19 7 3 9 28 30 24

Las Palmas 18 6 4 8 23 27 22

Sevilla 18 6 4 8 20 27 22

Leganes 18 4 6 8 17 28 18

Alaves 18 4 5 9 21 30 17

Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 16

-----------------------------------

Espanyol 18 4 3 11 16 30 15

Valencia 18 2 6 10 17 28 12

Valladolid 18 3 3 11 12 37 12

Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.

