Football: Spanish La Liga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 11:20 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Spanish La Liga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Real Madrid 19 13 4 2 43 19 43
Atletico Madrid 18 12 5 1 33 12 41
Barcelona 19 12 2 5 51 22 38
Athletic Bilbao 19 10 6 3 29 17 36
-----------------------------------
Villarreal 18 8 6 4 34 30 30
-----------------------------------
Mallorca 19 9 3 7 19 21 30
-----------------------------------
Real Sociedad 18 7 4 7 16 13 25
Girona 18 7 4 7 26 25 25
Rayo Vallecano 19 6 7 6 22 22 25
Real Betis 18 6 7 5 21 22 25
Osasuna 18 6 7 5 23 27 25
Celta Vigo 19 7 3 9 28 30 24
Las Palmas 18 6 4 8 23 27 22
Sevilla 18 6 4 8 20 27 22
Leganes 18 4 6 8 17 28 18
Alaves 18 4 5 9 21 30 17
Getafe 18 3 7 8 11 15 16
-----------------------------------
Espanyol 18 4 3 11 16 30 15
Valencia 18 2 6 10 17 28 12
Valladolid 18 3 3 11 12 37 12
Note: Top four qualify for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League; fifth qualifies for the 2025/26 Europa League, sixth qualifies for the 2025/26 Conference League play-off round, bottom three relegated to second division.
afp
